Athens routs Springfield Lutheran 58-19

Athens didn't tinker with Springfield Lutheran, scoring a 58-19 result in the win column in Illinois girls basketball action on January 2.
Last season, Athens and Springfield Lutheran squared off with January 3, 2022 at Athens High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 27, Athens squared off with Manito Midwest Central in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.