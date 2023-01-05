Athens snatches victory over Mt. Pulaski 39-37

Athens survived Mt. Pulaski in a 39-37 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Athens jumped in front of Mt. Pulaski 13-12 to begin the second quarter.
An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Athens moved ahead of Mt. Pulaski 30-23 as the fourth quarter started.
The Warriors' advantage was wide enough to weather the Hilltoppers' 14-9 margin in the final quarter.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Athens faced off on February 10, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. Click here for a recap.
