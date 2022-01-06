Athens takes a toll on Virden North Mac 46-35

Playing with a winning hand, Athens trumped Virden North Mac 46-35 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The Warriors' offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Athens' leverage showed as it carried a 30-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 30, Athens faced off against Jacksonville and Virden North Mac took on Decatur Lutheran on December 29 at Virden North Mac High School. For a full recap, click here.
