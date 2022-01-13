Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Heyworth past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41-24

Heyworth scored early and often in a 41-24 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Illinois girls basketball on January 13.
The first quarter gave the Hornets a 31-16 lead over the Falcons.
The Hornets' upper hand showed as they carried a 34-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 6, Heyworth faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Gilman Iroquois West on January 8 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For more, click here.
