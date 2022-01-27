Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick explodes on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 64-38

Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick earned a convincing 64-38 win over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 17, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Brownstown/St. Elmo Co-Op and Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick took on Tuscola on January 15 at Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick Co-op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
