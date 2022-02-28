 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bethalto Civic Memorial squeezes past Mahomet-Seymour 53-48

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Bethalto Civic Memorial nosed past Mahomet-Seymour 53-48 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Bethalto Civic Memorial a 13-6 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.

Bethalto Civic Memorial registered a 26-13 advantage at half over Mahomet-Seymour.

Bethalto Civic Memorial enjoyed a meager margin over Mahomet-Seymour with a 36-32 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Bethalto Civic Memorial's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-16 points differential.

Recently on February 22 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Bears unrestricted free agent lineup

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Bears unrestricted free agent lineup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News