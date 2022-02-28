Bethalto Civic Memorial squeezes past Mahomet-Seymour 53-48

With little to no wiggle room, Bethalto Civic Memorial nosed past Mahomet-Seymour 53-48 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Bethalto Civic Memorial a 13-6 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.

Bethalto Civic Memorial registered a 26-13 advantage at half over Mahomet-Seymour.

Bethalto Civic Memorial enjoyed a meager margin over Mahomet-Seymour with a 36-32 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Bethalto Civic Memorial's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-16 points differential.

