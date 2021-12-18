Bethany Okaw Valley pounds out steady beat in win over LeRoy 37-36

Bethany Okaw Valley edged LeRoy in a close 37-36 encounter in Illinois girls basketball action on December 18.
In recent action on December 9, LeRoy faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Argenta-Oreana on December 13 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.
