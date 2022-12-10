Bloomington Central Catholic outduels Athens in competitive clash 56-37

No quarter was granted as Bloomington Central Catholic blunted Athens' plans 56-37 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 10.
Bloomington Central Catholic opened with a 10-5 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.
The Saints fought to a 30-23 half margin at the Warriors' expense.
Bloomington Central Catholic darted to a 44-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Saints outscored the Warriors 12-3 in the fourth quarter.
