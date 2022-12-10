 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington Central Catholic outduels Athens in competitive clash 56-37

No quarter was granted as Bloomington Central Catholic blunted Athens' plans 56-37 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 10.

Bloomington Central Catholic opened with a 10-5 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

The Saints fought to a 30-23 half margin at the Warriors' expense.

Bloomington Central Catholic darted to a 44-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Saints outscored the Warriors 12-3 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 5, Athens squared off with Moweaqua Central A&M in a basketball game. For more, click here.

