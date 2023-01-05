Bloomington Central Catholic paints near-perfect picture in win over Monticello 61-25

Bloomington Central Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-25 win over Monticello on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Monticello faced off on January 6, 2022 at Monticello High School. For results, click here.
Recently on December 28, Monticello squared off with Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game. For results, click here.
