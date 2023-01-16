 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington Central Catholic rides the rough off Tolono Unity 64-47

Bloomington Central Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop Tolono Unity 64-47 at Bloomington Central Catholic High on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 5, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Monticello and Tolono Unity took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 9 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

