Bloomington mows down Urbana 55-20

Bloomington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-20 win over Urbana in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.
Bloomington roared in front of Urbana 20-1 to begin the second quarter.
The Purple Raiders fought to a 40-5 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.
Bloomington stormed to a 47-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Purple Raiders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
