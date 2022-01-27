Bloomington puts an offensive performance on Urbana 52-22

Bloomington offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Urbana with an all-around effort during this 52-22 victory on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Purple Raiders took charge in front of the Tigers 35-17 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.