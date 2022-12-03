 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington rides to cruise-control win over Jacksonville 64-35

Jacksonville had no answers as Bloomington compiled a 64-35 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 3.

Bloomington drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders' offense moved in front for a 30-22 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

Bloomington darted to a 43-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Raiders held on with a 21-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bloomington and Jacksonville faced off on December 4, 2021 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

