Bloomington rides to cruise-control win over Jacksonville 64-35

Jacksonville had no answers as Bloomington compiled a 64-35 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 3.

Bloomington drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders' offense moved in front for a 30-22 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

Bloomington darted to a 43-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Raiders held on with a 21-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.