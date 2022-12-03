Bloomington rides to cruise-control win over Jacksonville 64-35

Jacksonville had no answers as Bloomington compiled a 64-35 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 3.
Bloomington drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.
The Purple Raiders' offense moved in front for a 30-22 lead over the Crimsons at the half.
Bloomington darted to a 43-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Purple Raiders held on with a 21-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Bloomington and Jacksonville faced off on December 4, 2021 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap
