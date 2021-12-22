Blowout: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond puts together statement win over Sullivan 52-25

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sullivan 52-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 22.
In recent action on December 16, Sullivan faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Effingham St Anthony on December 18 at Effingham St Anthony High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
