Bloomington Central Catholic didn't tinker with Rantoul, scoring a 76-44 result in the win column in Illinois girls basketball on February 6.
In recent action on January 27, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against St Joseph-Ogden . Click here for a recap. Rantoul took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 30 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.
