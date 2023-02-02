Petersburg PORTA stomped on Mason City Illini Central 58-27 on February 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Petersburg PORTA and Mason City Illini Central played in a 48-14 game on January 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 28, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Pontiac . For a full recap, click here. Petersburg PORTA took on Stanford Olympia on January 26 at Stanford Olympia High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.