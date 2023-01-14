Blowout: St. Elmo-Brownstown delivers statement win over Moweaqua Central A&M 46-15

It was a tough night for Moweaqua Central A&M which was overmatched by St. Elmo-Brownstown in this 46-15 verdict.

St. Elmo-Brownstown moved in front of Moweaqua Central A&M 11-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 24-8 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

St. Elmo-Brownstown struck to a 35-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 11-4 margin in the closing period.