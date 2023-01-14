 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Blowout: St. Elmo-Brownstown delivers statement win over Moweaqua Central A&M 46-15

  • 0

It was a tough night for Moweaqua Central A&M which was overmatched by St. Elmo-Brownstown in this 46-15 verdict.

St. Elmo-Brownstown moved in front of Moweaqua Central A&M 11-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 24-8 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

St. Elmo-Brownstown struck to a 35-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 11-4 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News