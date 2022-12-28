Camp Point Central claims close encounter of the winning kind over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 39-35

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Camp Point Central had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 39-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Camp Point Central drew first blood by forging a 15-11 margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin after the first quarter.

The Cyclones came from behind to grab the advantage 22-17 at half over the Panthers.

Camp Point Central broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 31-27 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 39-35.