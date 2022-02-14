Canton cancels check from Tremont 57-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Canton put just enough pressure on Tremont to earn a 57-41 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 14.
In recent action on February 7, Tremont faced off against Havana and Canton took on Metamora on February 5 at Metamora High School. For more, click here.
