 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Canton rides the rough off Metamora 58-44

  • 0

Canton pushed past Metamora for a 58-44 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Metamora and Canton played in a 49-20 game on February 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 21, Canton squared off with Bloomington in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News