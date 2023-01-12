Carlinville nets nifty victory over Pana 48-39

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carlinville did just enough to beat Pana 48-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Pana and Carlinville faced off on January 11, 2022 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Pana faced off against Pleasant Plains and Carlinville took on Virden North Mac on January 5 at Carlinville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.