Carrollton escapes Jacksonville Routt Catholic in thin win 54-46

The cardiac kids of Carrollton unleashed every advantage to outlast Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-46 on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 19, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Carrollton and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Maryville Christian on January 21 at Maryville Christian High School. Click here for a recap.
