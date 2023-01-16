Catlin Salt Fork dominates Westville 51-16

Catlin Salt Fork scored early and often to roll over Westville 51-16 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 16.
In recent action on January 2, Westville faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork took on Cissna Park on January 9 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap.
