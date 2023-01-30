Catlin Salt Fork outlasts Watseka in topsy-turvy battle 45-33

Catlin Salt Fork handed Watseka a tough 45-33 loss in Illinois girls basketball on January 30.

The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Watseka played in a 38-30 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Gilman Iroquois West . For a full recap, click here. Watseka took on Westville on January 23 at Watseka High School. For results, click here.