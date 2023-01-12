Catlin Salt Fork prevails over Westville 64-29

Catlin Salt Fork put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Westville for a 64-29 victory at Westville High on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 2, Westville faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork took on Oakland Tri-County on January 7 at Oakland Tri-County Coop. For results, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
