 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catlin Salt Fork tacks win on Hoopeston Area 47-19

  • 0

Catlin Salt Fork's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hoopeston Area 47-19 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Catlin Salt Fork made the first move by forging a 10-7 margin over Hoopeston Area after the first quarter.

Catlin Salt Fork's shooting jumped to a 23-9 lead over Hoopeston Area at the half.

The Storm's domination showed as they carried a 37-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Are excuses starting to trickle in for Bears?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Are excuses starting to trickle in for Bears?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News