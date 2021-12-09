Catlin Salt Fork tacks win on Hoopeston Area 47-19

Catlin Salt Fork's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hoopeston Area 47-19 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Catlin Salt Fork made the first move by forging a 10-7 margin over Hoopeston Area after the first quarter.
Catlin Salt Fork's shooting jumped to a 23-9 lead over Hoopeston Area at the half.
The Storm's domination showed as they carried a 37-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
