Cerro Gordo stomped on Farmer City Blue Ridge 63-13 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 2.
In recent action on January 26, Cerro Gordo faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond . For results, click here. Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Decatur Lutheran on January 23 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. Click here for a recap.
