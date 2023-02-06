Cerro Gordo left no doubt on Monday, controlling Decatur Lutheran from start to finish for a 58-26 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 6.
In recent action on January 23, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge . For a full recap, click here. Cerro Gordo took on Decatur St Teresa on January 30 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For more, click here.
