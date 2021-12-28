Champaign Centennial pounds out steady beat in win over Pekin 45-40

 Skip to main content
Champaign Centennial edged Pekin in a close 45-40 encounter in Illinois girls basketball on December 28.

Recently on December 18 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Peoria Manual in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Pekin started on steady ground by forging a 13-11 lead over Champaign Centennial at the end of the first quarter.

Pekin took an 18-11 lead over Champaign Centennial heading to the intermission locker room.

The scoreboard showed Pekin with a 28-24 lead over Champaign Centennial heading into the third quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Chargers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-12 final quarter, too.

