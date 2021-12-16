Champaign Central cancels check from Danville 64-46

Champaign Central trucked Danville on the road to a 64-46 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 16.
The Maroons opened with a 13-10 advantage over the Vikings through the first quarter.
In recent action on December 9, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Champaign Central took on Bloomington on December 11 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
