Champaign Central holds off Bloomington 49-47

Champaign Central walked the high-wire before edging Bloomington 49-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Bloomington, as it began with a 10-9 edge over Champaign Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Maroons kept an 18-17 half margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.

Champaign Central jumped to a 34-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Purple Raiders' 16-15 advantage in the fourth quarter.