Champaign Central holds off Bloomington 49-47

Champaign Central walked the high-wire before edging Bloomington 49-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Bloomington, as it began with a 10-9 edge over Champaign Central through the end of the first quarter.
The Maroons kept an 18-17 half margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.
Champaign Central jumped to a 34-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Purple Raiders' 16-15 advantage in the fourth quarter.
The last time Bloomington and Champaign Central played in a 47-39 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Champaign Central faced off against Lincoln and Bloomington took on Danville on January 12 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.