Champaign Central topped Bloomington 62-60 in a tough tilt for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 14.
The first quarter gave Champaign Central a 19-14 lead over Bloomington.
The Purple Raiders showed some mettle by fighting back to a 29-27 half margin.
Champaign Central darted to a 43-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Purple Raiders rallied with a 20-19 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Maroons prevailed.
The last time Bloomington and Champaign Central played in a 47-39 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here.
