Champaign Central topped Bloomington 62-60 in a tough tilt for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 14.

The first quarter gave Champaign Central a 19-14 lead over Bloomington.

The Purple Raiders showed some mettle by fighting back to a 29-27 half margin.

Champaign Central darted to a 43-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Raiders rallied with a 20-19 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Maroons prevailed.

The last time Bloomington and Champaign Central played in a 47-39 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Bloomington faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin . For a full recap, click here. Champaign Central took on Peoria Notre Dame on February 4 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.