Champaign St. Thomas More can't hang with St. Joseph-Ogden 58-41

St. Joseph-Ogden turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 58-41 win over Champaign St. Thomas More on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 13-10 lead over Champaign St. Thomas More.

The Spartans fought to a 30-20 intermission margin at the Sabers' expense.

St. Joseph-Ogden steamrolled to a 50-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sabers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.