Champaign St. Thomas More collects victory over Tolono Unity 51-37

Tolono Unity was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Champaign St. Thomas More prevailed 51-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with January 10, 2022 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Tolono Unity faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Fisher on December 29 at Fisher High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.