Champaign St. Thomas More dispatches Athens 48-32

Champaign St. Thomas More grabbed a 48-32 victory at the expense of Athens on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 23, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Normal Calvary on January 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For more, click here.
