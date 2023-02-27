Champaign St. Thomas More ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Serena 56-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Champaign St. Thomas More opened with a 17-5 advantage over Serena through the first quarter.

The Sabers fought to a 29-14 halftime margin at the Huskers' expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Serena climbed back to within 43-29.

The Sabers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-6 stretch over the final quarter.

