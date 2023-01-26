Champaign St. Thomas More overwhelms Rantoul 68-35

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Champaign St. Thomas More's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Rantoul 68-35 on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Rantoul faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Normal Calvary on January 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

