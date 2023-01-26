Champaign St. Thomas More overwhelms Rantoul 68-35

Champaign St. Thomas More's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Rantoul 68-35 on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Rantoul faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Normal Calvary on January 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For results, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
