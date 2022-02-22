Champaign St. Thomas More pounds out steady beat in win over Watseka 32-29

Champaign St. Thomas More poked just enough holes in Watseka's defense to garner a taut 32-29 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on February 22.
In recent action on February 11, Watseka faced off against Danville and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Decatur St Teresa on February 14 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For more, click here.
