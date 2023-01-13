Chatham Glenwood claims gritty victory against Decatur MacArthur 51-50

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chatham Glenwood chalked up in tripping Decatur MacArthur 51-50 on January 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Chatham Glenwood played in a 60-30 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood took on Taylorville on January 7 at Taylorville High School. Click here for a recap.
Tags
Lede AI Sports Desk
