Chatham Glenwood had its hands full but finally brushed off Decatur Eisenhower 53-38 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 7.
The last time Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 39-25 game on January 29, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on February 1, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Mt Zion . For more, click here. Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on January 31 at Rochester High School. For results, click here.
