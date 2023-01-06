Chatham Glenwood engulfs Decatur Eisenhower in point barrage 68-47

Chatham Glenwood turned in a thorough domination of Decatur Eisenhower 68-47 at Decatur Eisenhower High on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with January 29, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 2, Decatur Eisenhower squared off with Shelbyville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
