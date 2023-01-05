Chatham Glenwood knocks out victory beat against Jacksonville 32-16

Saddled up and ready to go, Chatham Glenwood spurred past Jacksonville 32-16 on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville played in a 38-20 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 26, Jacksonville squared off with Danville in a basketball game. For results, click here.
