Chatham Glenwood had its hands full but finally brushed off Springfield Lanphier 37-23 at Springfield Lanphier High on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Lanphier squared off with January 28, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield . For results, click here. Chatham Glenwood took on Jacksonville on January 27 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.