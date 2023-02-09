A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chatham Glenwood nabbed it to nudge past Springfield 51-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 9.

Last season, Springfield and Chatham Glenwood squared off with February 10, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Springfield faced off against Normal . For results, click here. Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Lanphier on February 3 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap.