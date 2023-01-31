Chatham Glenwood severs Normal University's hopes 45-33

Chatham Glenwood put together a victorious gameplan to stop Normal University 45-33 on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Mahomet-Seymour . For results, click here. Normal University took on Jacksonville on January 21 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
