Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central collects victory over Tolono Unity 40-29

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Tolono Unity in a 40-29 decision at Tolono Unity High on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Tolono Unity squared off with January 27, 2022 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Tolono Unity faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Rantoul on January 21 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.