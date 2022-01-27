Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central edges Tolono Unity in snug affair 19-18

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central passed in a 19-18 victory at Tolono Unity's expense on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 22, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Rantoul Township and Tolono Unity took on Mt Zion on January 21 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.

