Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central explodes past Rantoul 59-24

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-24 win against Rantoul in Illinois girls basketball on January 21.
The last time Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Rantoul played in a 45-25 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul took on Tolono Unity on January 12 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.
