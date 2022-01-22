Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central overpowers Rantoul Township in thorough beating 45-25

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rantoul Township 45-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 17, Rantoul Township faced off against Stanford Olympia and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 13 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

