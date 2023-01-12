 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chrisman posts win at Danville Schlarman's expense 40-23

  • 0

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chrisman prevailed over Danville Schlarman 40-23 in Illinois girls basketball on January 12.

The last time Chrisman and Danville Schlarman played in a 49-30 game on February 5, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Danville Schlarman faced off against Watseka and Chrisman took on Broadlands Heritage on January 2 at Chrisman High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News